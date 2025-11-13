OKANESE FIRST NATION, TREATY 4 TERRITORY, SK, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Okanese First Nation is improving community wellness with the grand opening of a new, state-of-the-art water treatment plant to support long-term, reliable access to safe and clean drinking water for community members. This investment to strengthen infrastructure reflects strong community leadership and collaboration.

The new facility features advanced filtration and treatment technologies that will help provide safe, clean drinking water for community members. The plant will serve key community infrastructure, including the school and community buildings, as well as 52 homes--29 of which are connected to the water distribution line. An additional 23 rural homes will receive water through truck haul service.

Construction of the plant began in February 2024 and was supported by $11.8 million in funding from Indigenous Services Canada. This investment includes training for the community's water treatment operator over the next three years, supporting the continued delivery of safe and clean drinking water for the community.

Quotes

"I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Okanese First Nation for their leadership and dedication to strengthening access to clean drinking water. We share a goal to provide lasting, community-driven solutions, and I remain firmly dedicated to supporting these important investments."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Our Elders teach us water is life and is a sacred gift from the Creator. We are so proud and excited to be opening our state-of-the-art water treatment plant. This new facility will enrich the whole community of Okanese First Nation and benefit all for generations to come."

Chief Richard Stonechild

Okanese First Nation

"This new water treatment plant in Okanese First Nation is a concrete step toward justice--it means people don't have to worry about boil water advisories every time they turn on the tap. There is still more work to do, but investments like this are about fairness and dignity, and about finally fixing long-standing gaps in the basic services that other communities take for granted."

The Honourable Buckley Belanger

Secretary of State (Rural Development)

Desnethé--Missinippi--Churchill River

Related products

Investments in Okanese First Nation

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Livi McElrea, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, [email protected]