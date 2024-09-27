Statement - Statement from Minister Ferrada on World Tourism Day

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, shared the following message with Canadians:

"Canada is a tourism superpower. Whether it's our majestic mountains or our dynamic downtowns, we have what the world wants. Nearly every single Canadian community is implicated in tourism in some way, and it's no surprise that the sector supports nearly two million jobs and contributes over $43 billion to Canada's GDP.

"Tourism is also about pride—the pride of sharing our home with the world. It brings people together to find common ground. In a world of division, tourism is about connection.

"As a government, we're here for Canadian tourism. Guided by our Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, we're seizing opportunities, investing in Indigenous tourism and overcoming challenges.

"Together, let's help Canadian tourism reach its full potential. We're aiming to increase its contribution to Canada's GDP by 40% by 2030. This means 85,000 more jobs. That's why we're supporting the sector through the $108 million Tourism Growth Program. Yet it's about more than statistics; it's about Canada taking its place as a world leader in tourism.

"We're investing in Indigenous tourism, which has the power to advance reconciliation. Through the Indigenous Tourism Fund and beyond, we're working with communities and leaders and supporting nearly 200 projects across the country, with more on the way.

"Together, let's tackle tourism's challenges. We need to help the industry attract and retain more staff. We must improve transportation and housing. And we must continue fighting climate change. From warm winters to wildfires, it is an existential threat to Canadian tourism—the recent fires in Jasper being just one example.

"As we mark World Tourism Day, let's celebrate the power of travel to broaden perspectives and bring people together. Canada welcomes the world, ready to share our scenery and our stories. Through tourism, we're building a future where differences are celebrated and unexpected connections flourish—one traveller at a time. Happy World Tourism Day!"

