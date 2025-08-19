STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Canada's Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, and the Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Canada's Secretary of State (Defence Procurement), together with Ebba Busch, Sweden's Minister for Energy, Business and Industry and Deputy Prime Minister, and Pål Jonson, Sweden's Minister for Defence, released the following statement:

"Canada and Sweden share a close relationship, with extensive cooperation based on common values and mutual interests. Canada was the first country to ratify Sweden's accession to NATO. Since then, both countries have increased their cooperation for a stable and prosperous Arctic, including through establishing an Arctic security dialogue. As NATO allies, we stand united in defending our freedom, territories, values and interests. Further strengthening our partnership is more critical than ever as we confront shared global challenges, including Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine and the heightened competition in the Arctic.

"Our close relationship also embodies shared values: economic value for our citizens and strengthened resilience for our countries, drawing on the complementarity of our strengths and resources. Canada and Sweden are committed to deepening and broadening our bilateral engagement to tackle shared challenges through working toward the establishment of a strategic partnership.

"Today, we agreed to accelerate efforts to strengthen relations between our two countries. This will include focusing on key policy areas such as the defence industry, particularly in aerospace; digital innovation and artificial intelligence; and nuclear, critical minerals and clean energy technologies and their supply chains.

Defence and security cooperation

Both Canada and Sweden are rapidly ramping up defence investments in response to evolving geopolitical dynamics. There is value in closer industrial cooperation as we strengthen our defence forces, including exploring joint research and development, interoperability initiatives, and opportunities for Canadian and Swedish defence firms to collaborate on advanced technologies.

Space cooperation

Canada and Sweden recognize the growing importance of space for security, science and economic development and will explore opportunities for collaboration through research partnerships that leverage our respective expertise in space innovation and Arctic observation.

Digital innovation and emerging technologies

Digital transformation, while not without challenges, offers new opportunities for collaboration, secure and trusted digital infrastructure, and responsible technological development. Canada and Sweden will work together on emerging technologies, including on efforts to promote cybersecurity resilience, ensure secure and trusted connectivity, and foster innovation in artificial intelligence and quantum technologies.

Critical minerals and clean energy supply chains

Secure access to critical raw materials, clean energy and the development of sustainable supply chains are essential to both clean technology and defence industries. Canada and Sweden are exploring ways to collaborate on responsible mining, innovation in materials processing, nuclear energy production and its supply chains, and the creation of resilient industrial ecosystems that align with environmental and social standards.

Pharmaceutical and life sciences collaboration

Canada and Sweden share a commitment to advancing health innovation and strengthening global health security. Both countries will seek opportunities for joint collaboration.

"At the heart of our ambition lies a common interest in promoting free trade, competitiveness, innovation and a green transition. By strengthening economic ties and encouraging open markets, Canada and Sweden aim to support sustainable growth and foster dynamic industries.

"This work will reflect rich and deepening ties between the people, governments, institutions and businesses of Canada and Sweden. It is our shared belief that cooperation between like-minded partners is not only desirable but also essential in addressing the complex challenges of our time."

