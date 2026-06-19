STATEMENT- Sharing the journey to reconciliation

OTTAWA, ON, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - To mark National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21, Charlotte-Anne Malischewski, Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission, Christopher T. Sutton, Accessibility Commissioner, and Lori Straznicky, Pay Equity Commissioner, issues the following statement:

The 30th anniversary of National Indigenous Peoples Day is time to celebrate the heritage, traditions, knowledge and contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples.

But celebration without systemic justice is incomplete. While participating in events across Canada, this day provides us with an opportunity to re-examine how Indigenous perspectives, histories and realities must guide how we understand Canada's history of colonialism. Reconciliation demands addressing historic and ongoing human rights violations while actively upholding the cultural sovereignty and self-determination of Indigenous peoples.

Governments, institutions, and civil society must assume an active role and responsibility to protect the distinct rights of Indigenous peoples, including by embracing by-Indigenous, for-Indigenous solutions.

As Canada's national human rights institution, the Canadian Human Rights Commission has a responsibility to support and advance reconciliation through action. We continue to advocate for the full implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous peoples, which affirms the rights of Indigenous peoples to self-determination, culture, language, and land.

This National Indigenous Peoples Day, let us celebrate and honour First Nations, Inuit and Métis culture through continued learning, meaningful relationships and sustained action throughout the year.

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SOURCE Canadian Human Rights Commission

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