A strong and democratic Canada depends on human rights

OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Together, the heads of Canada's human rights commissions at the federal, provincial and territorial level issue the following statement:

The start of the summer brings numerous celebrations that provide opportunities to reflect on who we are, the diverse communities we belong to, and the values that bring us together. These shared values and our collective sense of identity matter especially in moments of pressure and uncertainty.

Canada is navigating a period of profound economic and social strain. Global uncertainty, rising income inequality, and a sustained cost-of-living crisis are pushing more people into poverty, food insecurity, and homelessness. At the same time, communities are confronting an increase in hate and intolerance. These intersecting pressures are acutely felt by those who experience systemic barriers and discrimination –for example, Indigenous Peoples, Black and other racialized communities, people with disabilities and 2SLGBTQIA+ communities.

Across the country, Canada's human rights commissions are seeing how economic insecurity, inaccessible systems and discrimination intersect. Rights become fragile when people lack the basic conditions for dignity in their everyday lives.

These realities remind us that rights are defined not only by what is guaranteed in law, but by whether people can meaningfully exercise those rights in their daily lives. Human rights are the foundation that sustains democratic societies, especially in moments of pressure and uncertainty.

Human rights are foundational to sustaining democratic societies and the rule of law. Canadians understand this. According to StatsCan's most recent study on social and democratic values, 86% of Canadians agree that human rights have a social and democratic benefit. Canada's diversity is about far more than demographics. It reflects a commitment to full, safe, and equal participation, and to a lived reality of belonging.

We must bolster and protect human rights everywhere -- in schools, workplaces, housing, health care, public services, places of worship, online spaces, and community life­.

Protecting human rights is a shared responsibility. It requires strong institutions, and it requires each of us to make human rights real in daily life -- through how we speak, how we listen, how we challenge discrimination, and how we help make the places we share safer, fairer, and more inclusive.

Canada has an important road ahead. Meeting this moment requires a renewed commitment to the values that define us. By strengthening human rights protections and translating them into real-world outcomes, we can build a stronger Canada -- one grounded in dignity, equality, reconciliation, and justice for all.

Helpful links

Stay Connected

Follow the Canadian Human Rights Commission on social media.

Note: Media requests will be assigned to the respective human rights commission, as needed.

SOURCE Canadian Human Rights Commission

Media Contacts: Canadian Human Rights Commission, Media relations, 613-943-9118, [email protected]