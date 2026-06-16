Building Canada strong means building barrier-free

OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Christopher T. Sutton, Accessibility Commissioner of Canada released his 2025–2026 Annual Report, "Promoting a Barrier-Free Canada", following its tabling in Parliament.

The report highlights progress made towards a barrier-free Canada by 2040 and outlines ongoing efforts to promote and monitor compliance with the Accessible Canada Act and its regulations.

Four years after federally regulated organizations began developing accessibility plans and reporting on their progress, there is encouraging momentum across sectors. Increasingly, organizations are moving beyond compliance requirements and recognizing that accessibility is not about checking boxes. It is about dignity, independence, belonging, and the full participation of people with disabilities in every part of Canadian life.

This progress comes at an important moment for Canada. As the country navigates economic uncertainty, demographic change, labour shortages, and growing demands for innovation and productivity, accessibility has never been more important. Building a strong Canada means building a barrier-free Canada -- one where everyone has a fair chance to contribute, participate, and succeed. Accessibility is not only a legal and human imperative; it is essential infrastructure for a modern and competitive country.

By removing barriers, we expand our workforce, strengthen our businesses and institutions, foster innovation, and create communities where everyone can thrive.

Accessibility is one of the smartest investments Canada can make in its future. By leading with accessibility today, we can build a country that is stronger, more inclusive, more productive, and more resilient for generations to come.

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Promoting a Barrier-Free Canada: The Accessibility Commissioner's 2025–26 Annual Report

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SOURCE Canadian Human Rights Commission

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