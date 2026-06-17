Advancing pay equity by making Canada stronger and more inclusive

OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Lori Straznicky, Pay Equity Commissioner of Canada released her 2025–2026 Annual Report, "Advancing pay equity through accountability and action", following its tabling in Parliament.

The report highlights the concreate measures taken this past year to raise employers' awareness of their obligations under the Pay Equity Act, promote compliance, and advance the fundamental human right for women, in all of their diversity, to equal pay for work of equal value.

As we move through another year shaped by economic pressures and rising cost of living, there is both reason for optimism and a need for action. While women continue to make significant contributions across every sector of the economy, many still face barriers in areas like equitable pay, housing stability, economic security, and opportunity.

At the same time, growing awareness of these disparities has strengthened momentum for meaningful change. Advancing pay equity and addressing systemic barriers are not only matter of fairness. They are investments in a more inclusive, productive and prosperous Canada where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. But participation gains and awareness alone will not close this gap. Systemic inequities require systemic solutions.

Canada's Pay Equity Act is one such solution. By placing responsibility on federally regulated employers to assess compensation practices, identify inequities, and take corrective action, the Pay Equity Act affirms that wage equality is not optional, it is an obligation grounded in human rights and economic fairness.

Canada is stronger when every person has a chance to thrive and to fully participate in our society and economy, without barriers.

Related links

Advancing pay equity through accountability and action: The Pay Equity Commissioner's 2025–26 Annual Report to Parliament

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SOURCE Canadian Human Rights Commission

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