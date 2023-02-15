Statement: Retirement Announcement of RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President, National Police Federation, in response to RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki announcing her retirement following a 37-year career with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police:

"Earlier today, Commissioner Brenda Lucki announced that she will be taking her retirement, effective March 17, 2023, following a long and successful career with the RCMP. Over the course of her career, Commissioner Lucki has served across Canada and internationally, and served as Commanding Officer of the RCMP Academy (Depot) for two years before taking on the role of Commissioner in 2018.

Despite the various challenges and public scrutiny that come with being a leader, Commissioner Lucki's commitment to public safety, to the communities she served over the course of her career, and to fostering a modern and constructive approach to labour relations with a newly formed labour union for approximately 20,000 RCMP Members across Canada and internationally, is a testament to her dedication and professionalism.

The NPF has enjoyed a very constructive and productive working relationship with Commissioner Lucki and her management team, who led the RCMP through significant labour change, and we look forward to continuing with open and frank, solutions-based discussions that improve the working conditions for our Members and the public safety for all Canadians.

On behalf of the Board of Directors and entire team at the NPF, we thank her for her service and wish her the very best in her retirement."

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. It is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada and second largest in North America. We are focused on improving public safety in Canada for our Members and all Canadians by advocating for investment in policing and other related supports and services. This includes calling for required resourcing, equipment, and supports to enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

