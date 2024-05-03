Statement - Public Safety Minister

OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, today issued the following statement:

"Earlier today, as the RCMP announced, suspects were arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in the killing of Mr. Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was killed in the parking lot his gurdwara in Surrey, B.C.

The arrests today are the result of months of work by the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, supported by the Federal Policing Program, the Surrey RCMP Detachment and other partner agencies. The work doesn't end here and, as the work continues, I will underscore that there are separate and distinct investigations ongoing.

Canada is a rule of law country and the protection of our citizens are fundamental. Every Canadian has the fundamental right to live safely and free of threats of violence.

The murder of Mr. Nijjar was a shock to the community in Surrey and indeed all Canadians. My thoughts are with Mr. Nijjar's family, friends and community members. Today's arrests mark significant progress in the work of the RCMP to holding those responsible for killing Mr. Nijjar accountable for their actions through our justice system.

While today's actions by the RCMP may be welcome news, I know that many Canadians, particularly members of the Indo-Canadian community, may still have questions or concerns. I encourage everyone affected by this to put their trust in the justice system and know that your safety is our priority. My department and its security partners continue to work closely with provinces, territories, municipalities and local police to ensure the safety and security of all Canadians.

Over the coming days, my department officials and I will continue to engage with key stakeholders and community groups. We want to hear their concerns and work with them to foster trust and open communications.

I would like to thank the RCMP and their law enforcement partners for their thorough investigation that resulted in the arrests and charges announced today."

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

