/C O R R E C T I O N -- Canadian Medical Association/

In the news release, STATEMENT - Premiers must move quickly on existing solutions to fix health care: Canada's doctors, issued 20-Jul-2026 by Canadian Medical Association over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

STATEMENT - Premiers must move quickly on existing solutions to fix health care: Canada's doctors

OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- As Canada's premiers gather in Prince Edward Island for the Council of the Federation Summer meeting, Canadians are looking for health care solutions that will help build a stronger country and workforce.

Doctors know the need for health care has never been greater than now. With nearly 6 million Canadians who don't have a family physician, health systems continue to face significant pressures including another summer of ER closures.

Across Canada, physicians see the damage done to young people's health by some digital platforms. Our Premiers must continue to pressure Big Tech and parliamentarians to protect children online and support passing the Safe Social Media Act (Bill C-34) to protect children's mental health, privacy and personal safety.

The Canadian Medical Association is also asking all Premiers to support the passage of the connected care legislation (Bill S-5) this Fall and take the steps necessary to implement patient data sharing and alleviate physician administrative burden. Premiers should also stand united against any health care proposals that run counter to the spirit of the Canada Health Act.



Health care continues to rank among Canadians' top concerns. Canadians expect leadership, collaboration and progress on solutions that will strengthen the health system and improve access to care.

Canada strong starts with healthy Canadians.

Dr. Bolu Ogunyemi

President, Canadian Medical Association

Dr. Adam Thompson

President, Doctors of BC

Dr. Alon Altman

President, Doctors Manitoba

Dr. Carl Boucher

President, New Brunswick Medical Society

Dr. David Metcalfe

President, Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association

Dr. Mimmi Thompson

President, Northwest Territories Medical Association

Dr. Rebecca Hicks

President, Ontario Medical Association

Dr. David Antle

President-Elect, Medical Society of Prince Edward Island

Dr. Carla Holinaty

President, Saskatchewan Medical Association

Dr. Derek Bryant

President, Yukon Medical Association

Correction: The list of signatories was updated.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: CMA Media Relations: [email protected]; Eric Lewis, 506-566-1671