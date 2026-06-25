Canada's doctors launch public campaign calling for stronger online protections for children

Canadian Medical Association urges Canadians to stand with physicians in support of the Safe Social Media Act

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) today launched a national public action campaign encouraging Canadians to support stronger online safeguards for children through the Safe Social Media Act.

The campaign, "Treat the cause," reflects the position of Canada's doctors that protecting children's health and well-being online must begin with prevention.

Across the country, physicians are seeing the effects of harmful digital environments on young people's physical and mental health. While doctors will always be there to care for children and families when they need help, the CMA believes the better outcome is preventing harm before it happens.

"As physicians, we know prevention is better than cure," said Dr. Bolu Ogunyemi, Canadian Medical Association President. "We do not wait for harm before we act. Children deserve online spaces that are designed with their health, safety and well-being in mind. This campaign gives Canadians a simple way to stand with doctors and support stronger protections for children."

The Safe Social Media Act would establish new responsibilities for social media services and AI chatbot services, including stronger duties to protect children, safety-focused design requirements and independent oversight. The CMA has called on all federal parties to move quickly to advance the legislation and help protect young Canadians.

The campaign invites parents, caregivers, educators, health professionals and concerned Canadians to add their support online and share the message through their own networks.

"This is far from being against technology," added Dr. Ogunyemi. "It is about supporting healthy childhood. Children should be able to learn, connect and grow without being exposed to preventable harm from digital environments that were not built with their health in mind."

The CMA believes governments, regulators and digital platforms all have a responsibility to address harmful design features, unsafe AI chatbot interactions and the spread of false or predatory information that can put people at risk.

Canadians can join Canada's doctors and show their support by visiting HealChildhood.ca.

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: CMA Media Relations: [email protected]; Yuliya Arutyunyan, 514-475-9732; Eric Lewis, 506-566-1671