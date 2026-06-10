STATEMENT - Feds prioritize kids over big tech profits: CMA

OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - The giants of tech and online media have been mining profit from the attention of Canadian kids for far too long. That's why the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) supports the introduction of the Safe Social Media Act.

Time's up. It's unacceptable for foreign-owned platforms to continue to get rich at the expense of our children's mental health, privacy and personal safety.

This legislation makes Canada a global leader in digital safety and ensures Canadians, especially young people, are protected online and out of harm's way.

It is desperately needed.

The CMA believes government, regulatory bodies and digital platforms have a responsibility to regulate harmful design features, social media and AI chatbots, promote accurate information and hold the merchants of false and predatory information accountable.

We need strong public oversight, including a strong national independent regulator with better access to platform data and the authority to protect young people effectively.

Canada's doctors look forward to engaging on this legislation and sharing lessons learned from patients and physicians. We call on all federal parties to act quickly to move the legislation through parliament and help protect our most vulnerable young Canadians from the greed and profit motives of Big Tech.

Dr. Bolu Ogunyemi

CMA President

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: CMA Media Relations: [email protected], Yuliya Arutyunyan, 514-475-9732; Eric Lewis, 506-566-1671