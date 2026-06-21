CMA recognizes National Indigenous Peoples Day

OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2026 /CNW/ - On the 30th anniversary of National Indigenous Peoples Day, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) reflects on the rich history and contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples across the country.

Indigenous Peoples have been the stewards of the land, water and resources that we share today for generations, and their cultures, languages and traditions have helped shape our nation. That's why today is a day to recognize and reflect as we look to a brighter, more inclusive future.

The legacy of colonialism and systemic racism in Canada continues to harm the health of Indigenous Peoples, who face a dire lack of access to care, particularly in remote communities. We support Indigenous partners in their advocacy for clean water and sustainable health care.

On behalf of Canada's doctors, we continue our reconciliation journey, acknowledging hard truths, rebuilding trust and taking the steps necessary to fulfill our promise to transform the health system to provide culturally safe, trauma-informed care for Indigenous Peoples.

Dr. Bolu Ogunyemi

CMA President

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: CMA Media Relations: [email protected], Yuliya Arutyunyan, 514-475-9732, Eric Lewis, 506-566-1671