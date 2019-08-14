Statement - Port of Montreal Project Will Help Bring Products to Market Faster Across Canada

OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, made the following statement on today's announcement by the Canada Infrastructure Bank, a Crown corporation that works with governments and the private sector to transform the way infrastructure is planned, funded and delivered.

"We welcome the collaboration between the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) and Montreal Port Authority to advance the project development of a new container terminal in Contrecoeur.

The new terminal for shipping containers will strengthen Canada's economy and international trade by helping importers and exporters to get their goods to market faster. The infrastructure will be modernized to support the flow of goods from container ships and reduce current capacity issues at the Port, which is the largest port in Eastern Canada and a vital contributor to the country's economic growth. The CIB's expertise will be an asset to this project as it conducts due diligence during the planning phase.

This collaboration reflects the Government of Canada's priority to invest in modern and resilient public infrastructure that helps improve trade corridors to global markets, builds upon our world class waterways and transportation infrastructure, and ensures that trade and traffic at ports continues to grow."

