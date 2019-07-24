Statement - Parks Canada Announces Decision Regarding the Future of the Samuel de Champlain Monument

ORILLIA, ON, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to reconciliation and renewed relationships with Indigenous Peoples, based on a recognition of rights, respect, co-operation, and partnership. As stewards of Canada's natural and cultural heritage, Parks Canada is a leader in preserving Canada's cultural heritage and fostering public understanding. Working collaboratively with Indigenous peoples and honouring their contributions to our shared heritage and history is a priority for Parks Canada.

It is in this spirit that Parks Canada will implement the Recommendations of the Samuel de Champlain Monument Working Group in full. The re-installation of the central figure of Samuel de Champlain will begin immediately. The re-imagining of the Monument and its associated figures will detail a more complete history of Champlain's arrival in the area and his interactions with First Nations, providing much needed context. Further consultation with stakeholders, including First Nations and the City of Orillia, about the plaque text and the other figures will take place later this year.

Parks Canada thanks the Working Group for their efforts, and the residents of Orillia and surrounding communities who have provided invaluable and thoughtful feedback as part of the consultation.

Parks Canada's decision was informed by many considerations, including the feedback from the public consultation and the final recommendations of the Working Group. Parks Canada acknowledges that the Samuel de Champlain Monument is a testament to the skill of the artist and the values of its visionaries. The working group's recommendations provide an avenue for change and education that both honours the past and looks towards a future where meaningful reconciliation can occur within the context of contemporary knowledge and wisdom.

Parks Canada's places reflect the diverse heritage of the nation and provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about our rich and varied history, including the history, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples. This decision is in line with the Agency's Framework for History and Commemoration, which outlines a new approach for sharing more inclusive stories of Canada through diverse and sometimes complex perspectives, including the difficult periods of its past.

