In the news release, Statement on the Rouge National Urban Park, issued 25-Sep-2023 by Impact Assessment Agency of Canada over CNW, we are advised by the company that the second and third paragraph have been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

Statement on the Rouge National Urban Park

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honorable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, issued the following statement on the Rouge National Urban Park in the Greater Toronto Area:

"Protecting the environment and the Rouge National Urban Park are of utmost importance to the Government of Canada.

"I would like to recognize the Government of Ontario's decision to return all lands removed from the Greenbelt in 2022 and restore Greenbelt development protections.

"Following these developments, today I am announcing the indefinite suspension of the Rouge National Urban Park Study, which I launched in response to the widespread concerns expressed by environmental, community and Indigenous groups over the environmental effects of development adjacent to the Park.

"The Government of Canada looks forward to more details regarding the reinstatement of all protections of Greenbelt lands by the Government of Ontario and next steps in the process.

"The Government of Canada remains committed to protecting the Park's biodiversity, natural resources and natural processes, while maintaining important working relationships with Indigenous communities and supporting a vibrant farming community around the park."

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: Contacts: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, 343-549-3870, [email protected]