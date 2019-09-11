Statement on the passing of the Honourable Gregory Thompson

OTTAWA, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance and Minister responsible for Intergovernmental Affairs, today issued the following statement on the death of the Honourable Gregory Thompson, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs for New Brunswick:

"I was saddened to hear of the passing of Gregory Thompson, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs for New Brunswick. During this difficult time, my thoughts are with his family and friends, in particular his wife Linda and their two sons."

"Greg dedicated much of his life to public service, first as a high-school history teacher and then as a six-term Member of Parliament for New Brunswick between 1988 and 2008, during which time he also served as Canada's Veterans Affairs Minister."

"Greg was elected to New Brunswick's Legislative Assembly in September 2018, representing Saint Croix, and appointed Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs on

November 9, 2018.

"In recent months, Greg and I worked together on issues of importance to New Brunswickers, a testament to his devotion to his work and province.

