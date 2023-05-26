GATINEAU, QC, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, issued the following statement on the opening of the second negotiation session to develop an international, legally binding instrument on plastic pollution (INC-2):

"The global plastic pollution crisis threatens the environment, our economy, and the health of Canadians. We recognize the need for global ambition and cooperation to end plastic pollution, both at home and abroad, and will work with everyone toward an ambitious, binding, global plastic agreement.

"Canada is committed to continue playing a leadership role in worldwide efforts to tackle plastic pollution. Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, is leading the Canadian delegation in Paris, France, in advance of the second session of the intergovernmental negotiating committee (INC-2) on plastic pollution, taking place from May 29 to June 2, 2023. Together, Government representatives from more than 165 countries and partners will meet to continue working on key elements for an ambitious, legally binding global agreement on plastic pollution. Canada is an active participant in this process and continues to advance global ambition as an inaugural member of the High Ambition Coalition to End Plastic Pollution and endorses the High Ambition Coalition joint Ministerial Statement ahead of INC-2.

"During these negotiations, Canada will seek support from member states to host the fourth session of negotiations in Ottawa. Canada understands the importance of bringing the world together to tackle global challenges. In December 2022, Canada was the host location for COP15 which concluded in the historic agreement of the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework and includes objectives to tackle plastic pollution.

"At home, the Government of Canada is working on implementing a comprehensive approach to reduce plastic waste and pollution and transition to a circular economy. We are taking action across the lifecycle of plastics to prevent plastic pollution and improve how we make, use, and manage plastics. This includes banning certain single-use plastic items, as well as developing labelling rules and minimum recycled content requirements for plastic products. Canada is also developing a federal plastic registry to annually collect and publish data on plastics that are placed on the Canadian market and how these products are managed at end-of-life.

"Canada is working to be on our front foot in the global fight against plastic pollution and is fully committed to its zero plastic waste goal.

"Plastic pollution knows no borders. I am more convinced than ever that it is possible to achieve a consensus that brings hope and helps the world tackle the triple crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution that we collectively face.

"Together, we can make change happen."

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations: Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]