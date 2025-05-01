MONTRÉAL, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the health, safety, and environment of Canadians. Environment and Climate Change Canada enforces the laws that protect the air, water, and natural environment in Canada, and it takes pollution incidents and threats to the environment very seriously.

On April 30, 2025, Environment and Climate Change Canada Enforcement laid 200 charges against ArcelorMittal Canada inc. for violation of subsection 36(3) of the Fisheries Act. Under subsection 36(3) of the Fisheries Act, it is prohibited to deposit or permit the deposit of a deleterious substance in water frequented by fish or in any place where the deleterious substance may enter any such water.

The charges stem from several investigations launched by Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers. These investigations were conducted into alleged deposits of deleterious substances into several fish-bearing waterways made by the Mont-Wright mining complex and the Fire Lake mine in the Fermont region of Quebec. The incidents reportedly occurred between May 2014 and June 2022.

All charges are currently before the Court, and they have not yet been proven. Under Canadian law, those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Therefore, Environment and Climate Change Canada will not be commenting further at this time.

Quick facts

Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers are responsible for administering and enforcing the pollution prevention provisions of the Fisheries Act .

. ArcelorMittal Canada inc. is a partner of ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P. for the operation of the Mont-Wright mining complex, as well as the Fire Lake mine in the Fermont region. Both mines are subject to the Fisheries Act as well as to the provisions of the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations .

region. Both mines are subject to the as well as to the provisions of the . A deleterious substance is any substance, including zinc, nickel, suspended solids, and acutely lethal effluents, which, if added to water, can degrade or alter water quality to the point of harming fish.

The waters where the deposits took place are tributaries of the Moisie River, which is a provincially planned aquatic reserve. It is also one of the biggest Atlantic salmon rivers in North America .

. The Fisheries Act allows for two types of charges—those by summary conviction and those by indictment. The charges against the company were laid by indictment.

