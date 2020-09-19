John Turner, 17th Prime Minister of Canada, has passed away at the age of 91

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - John Turner passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, in Toronto, Ontario, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the age of 91. He was born in Surrey, England, on June 7, 1929.

He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Geills McCrae Turner (née Kilgour); his sister, Brenda Norris; his children, Elizabeth, Michael, David and Andrew; and his eight grandchildren, Clare and Fiona Jasper (David Jasper), Robbie and Christina (Lara Zink), Dylan and Olivia (Deirdre Horgan), and Jack and Luke (Leslie Black).

An accomplished lawyer and politician, John Turner was recognized for his personal integrity and commitment to democracy. Through three decades of public service as a cabinet minister, Leader of the Opposition, and 17th Prime Minister of Canada (1984), he was tirelessly devoted to upholding Canadian values and principles.

Funeral service information will follow.

