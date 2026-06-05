The Government of Canada invests $15 million in one of Saskatchewan's largest solar projects

ESTEVAN, SK, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - To become a clean energy superpower, the Government of Canada is investing in clean energy projects that will ensure that our grid can provide reliable and affordable power across the country, create jobs and economic growth, and reduce emissions.

Today, at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Turning Sun Solar Project in Estevan, Saskatchewan, Member of Parliament Terry Duguid, on behalf of the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, celebrated construction beginning at the 100-MW, utility-scale facility and announced $15 million in federal funding for the project.

The Turning Sun Solar project is one of the largest solar photovoltaic (PV) projects in the province of Saskatchewan and one of the largest renewable energy projects currently under construction in Canada. Located on the traditional territory of the Ocean Man Nakoda Nation, it has 10 percent Indigenous ownership and, once operational, will power the equivalent of 25,000 homes. It will increase renewable energy sovereignty and availability in Saskatchewan while reducing costs for consumers.

Today's announcement builds on the upcoming national electricity strategy, which will double Canada's grid by 2050 and support reliable, affordable, clean and sovereign power for all Canadians. By supporting projects like Turning Sun Solar, we are strengthening Saskatchewan's grid while building a more resilient future for all. Together with Indigenous partners, we are expanding clean energy and ensuring reliability and prosperity in rural communities and beyond.

Quotes

"It is an honour to see one of Saskatchewan's largest-ever solar projects, owned partially by Indigenous Peoples, begin to come to life -- a testament to the ambition and execution of our government. Turning Sun will be a great asset for Saskatchewanians as we're building a more affordable, resilient energy future across the Prairies."

Terry Duguid

Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"We're investing in Saskatchewan and Canada's power system to ensure reliable and affordable power amidst the growing demand for electricity. Our government is committed to working with provinces and territories, Indigenous Peoples and industry to strengthen Canada's position as a clean energy superpower for decades to come."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Saskatchewan has always been an energy leader, and projects like Turning Sun are proof that that characteristic drive and spirit of innovation are alive and well. We're building the next generation of clean energy infrastructure projects by bringing together industry, Indigenous partners and rural communities, and that means more reliable power, more jobs and new economic opportunities, right here at home."

The Honourable Buckley Belanger

Secretary of State for Rural Development

Turning Sun Solar represents the kind of project we are proud to advance, one built on strong partnership, shared purpose and long-term impact. The support announced today through NRCan's Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program reflects the importance of strong public-private collaboration in advancing energy infrastructure and creating lasting benefits for our partners, the local community and Saskatchewan's power supply."

Mazen Turk

CEO, Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure

"Today marks a significant milestone for Ocean Man Nakoda Nation. This is a powerful demonstration of what can be achieved through strong partnerships and a shared vision for the future. Hand-in-hand with GSI, we are building a legacy of clean energy and stewardship and creating opportunities for future generations."

Chief Ernest Standingready

Ocean Man Nakoda Nation

Quick Facts

Federal funding for this project is provided by the Government of Canada's Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs). This $4.5-billion program is designed to support the deployment of grid modernization, energy storage and non-emitting generation in every region of Canada, helping to grow the grid in a sustainable, affordable and reliable manner.

On May 14, the Government of Canada launched a new national electricity strategy. This plan will double the capacity of our grid by 2050 and supply clean, reliable, affordable power across the country for decades to come.

To develop this strategy, the government is launching consultations with provinces, territories, Indigenous Peoples, utilities and unions to work together to identify the actions needed to double our grid most effectively and affordably.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]