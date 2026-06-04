The Government of Canada supports youth and seniors in Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - In Francophone minority communities, learning and developing reading skills are essential tools in protecting and promoting the French language.

Today, Marie-France Lalonde, Member of Parliament (Orléans), announced $43,000 in funding for an ambitious Association Lire et faire lire Ontario reading project. She made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

The Development of Official-Language Communities Program investment will help with the coordination of the project, mobilization of experts as well as the establishment of roundtables in several Ontario regions.

This support is part of the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023-2028, which provides an historic $4.1 billion in investments that support the protection and promotion of official languages in our country. Today's announced investment marks another step in supporting the vitality of Francophone communities in Ontario.

Quotes

"Our official languages are at the heart of our identity and our pride and are a true source of wealth for Canada. By investing in projects like this, we are promoting the French language, strengthening our culture and helping to build more inclusive and dynamic communities throughout our country."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

"This funding will have concrete benefits in Ontario Francophone communities. By creating meeting places where children, volunteers and local partners can read together, l'Association Lire et faire lire Ontario is helping support youths to succeed, by preventing isolation and strengthening the vitality of the Francophonie in Canada."

--Marie-France Lalonde, Member of Parliament (Orleans)

"We are pleased and grateful that the Government of Canada is supporting this important project for Francophone communities in Ontario. Our mission is to give young students a taste of French books, offer a volunteer activity for people aged 50 plus and strengthen links between schools, seniors groups and local public libraries. I am excited to be working on this Canadian Heritage project with our provincial, community, eastern and northern regional school and West Ottawa partners to school to roll out and firmly establish Lire et faire lire in Ontario."

--Claude Gagné, Executive Director, Association Lire et faire lire Ontario

Quick Facts

The Development of Official-Language Communities Program aims to promote the development and growth of Francophone and English-speaking minority communities. It supports the engagement of community organizations that contribute to the vitality of these communities.

Founded in 2024, l'Association Lire et faire lire Ontario is a non-profit Franco-Ontarian organization. Its goal is to support intergenerational reading activities in Francophone and Francophile communities in Ontario. The Association enriches the life of youth by working with schools, libraries and community organizations in creating ideal environments for learning, curiosity and sharing a love of reading.

Associated Links

Development of Official-Language Communities Program

Association Lire et faire lie Ontario

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]