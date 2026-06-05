Government of Canada supports youth soccer and community celebrations ahead of Canada's final send-off match

The Government of Canada is helping young players, families and communities take part in Canada's final send-off match before the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

MONTRÉAL, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's Men's National Team represents a generation of players that has helped transform soccer in Canada and inspired fans from coast to coast to coast. Tonight in Montréal, the team will play its final home match before the FIFA World Cup 2026™, giving Canadians one more opportunity to rally behind the maple leaf before Canada welcomes the world and competes on home soil.

The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport) and Canada's FIFA Sherpa, will attend tonight's match, where young players and families will be among the fans taking part in this important send-off moment for soccer in Canada. Their participation is supported through the Government of Canada's $300,000 investment in Canada Soccer, which is helping expand youth engagement initiatives across the country. These include school outreach and opportunities for approximately 5,000 young players and their families to attend Canada Men's National Team matches in person, including tonight in Montréal, earlier this week in Edmonton and last March in Toronto.

Also today, Canada Celebrates the FIFA World Cup 2026 reaches Whitehorse, Yukon, as part of its cross-country tour bringing free, community-based soccer celebrations to 39 stops in 35 communities. The Government of Canada is supporting this national initiative to help ensure the excitement of the tournament reaches Canadians beyond the host cities of Toronto and Vancouver.

Sport brings people together, and this is exactly what these initiatives are designed to do. By supporting youth soccer experiences and community celebrations across the country, the Government of Canada is helping turn this send-off into a national moment, one that brings Canadians together behind the team today and inspires the next generation to see themselves in the game. As Canada prepares to welcome the world, these initiatives are helping ensure the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is felt in communities from coast to coast to coast.

Quotes

"As Canada gets ready to co-host the FIFA World Cup 2026, our government is proud to help young players and families be part of this send-off and feel the excitement of the game in their own communities. This is a moment to stand behind our men's national team, celebrate how far soccer has come in Canada, and inspire the next generation to believe and belong in the game."

--The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport) and Canada's FIFA Sherpa

"Soccer in Canada has always grown from the ground up, through the coaches, volunteers, parents and community leaders who show up every day to create opportunities for young people. As we move closer to FIFA World Cup 2026™, these initiatives are helping more children and families experience the excitement of the game firsthand and create memories that will stay with them for years to come. Those moments matter. They inspire a lasting connection to the sport and help build the next generation of players, fans, coaches, referees and volunteers. We're proud to work alongside the Government of Canada to bring these experiences to communities across the country."

--Sara McConaghy, Director, Community and Sport Inclusion at Canada Soccer

Quick Facts

Canada is proud to welcome the world and co-host the FIFA World Cup 2026 alongside Mexico and the United States.

The Government of Canada is providing $300,000 in funding for Canada Soccer to expand youth engagement initiatives across the country.

The Government of Canada is providing $800,000 to the Tourism Industry Association of Canada to support Canada Celebrates the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will bring tournament-related activities to communities across the country through 39 stops in 35 communities.

The Spring Economic Update 2026 proposes $755 million over five years starting in 2026–27, plus $118 million ongoing, to strengthen Canada's sport system. This investment will help host more world-class events like the FIFA World Cup, better support athletes to train and compete safely, and increase participation, especially among children and youth, through modernized support for National Sport Organizations. Together, these investments support sport at every level, from the playground to the podium.

Associated Links

Canada welcomes the FIFA World Cup 2026™ – Canada.ca

Canada Soccer

Canada Celebrates the FIFA World Cup 2026™

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Lauren Hadaller, Chief of Staff, ffice of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]