Statement on Jerry Dias

TORONTO, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - On January 26, 2022 Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer Lana Payne received a written complaint that, now former, Unifor National President Jerry Dias engaged in an alleged breach of the Unifor Constitution.

Following review of the complaint, Payne promptly initiated an independent external investigation. On January 29, 2022, Dias was notified of the investigation, which is ongoing.

On February 6, 2022, Dias went on medical leave and subsequently notified the National Executive Board of his immediate retirement on March 11, citing health issues.

In order to ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigation and to maintain confidentiality in accordance with the Unifor Constitution, specifics of the complaint will not be divulged at this time.

Every Unifor member is held to the same standard and afforded the same rights under our Constitution.

Unifor's National Executive Board will meet on March 21, 2022 to discuss the matter. The union will have no further public comment prior to receipt of the investigative report, expected in the near future.

