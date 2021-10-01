This October, Canada celebrates German Heritage Month and Oktoberfest.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians of German descent have made remarkable contributions to Canada's success, with their heritage shaping our social and economic fabric. In October, Canadians celebrate German Heritage Month and Oktoberfest, a nine-day celebration beginning on the Friday before Thanksgiving.

With more than 3 million people, the German community is one of Canada's biggest cultural communities. In the arts, sciences, sports and business, German Canadians are active members of society, and Canada has adopted a wide range of German traditions and influences, including Oktoberfest. This famous festival celebrates German culture and heritage, with traditional Bavarian outfits, delicious beers and dishes, as well as dance and German songs.

Throughout October, we encourage Canadians across the country to learn more about the vibrant German language and culture. We wish you all a happy German Heritage Month and Oktoberfest! Enjoy the celebrations and stay safe. Prost!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 1-819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]

