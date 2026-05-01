OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - On May Day, workers celebrate the historic achievements of the labour movement which, for generations, has shaped a fairer, more just Canada.

As we mark May Day across the country, we also acknowledge that Canadian workers face considerable challenges. Our country's industrial backbone is under threat, and the weight of dire economic times inevitably lands on working people and their families.

On the occasion of May Day, we state proudly that we will continue to work together to protect Canadian jobs and to secure a prosperous future, through worker-centered industrial strategies and a robust Canadian economy that can support Canadian workers for years to come. We will continue to vigorously defend important rights fought for and won by workers, including the right to collectively bargain and the right to strike.

The choices made by governments at all levels in the coming year will shape whether Canada remains a country that builds and produces or one that surrenders its industrial core. This May Day, we recommit ourselves to the fight for a future where every worker has a good union job, a safe workplace, and a seat at the table.

In solidarity,

Lana Payne

Unifor

Bea Bruske

Canadian Labour Congress

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

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