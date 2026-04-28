OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Today's Spring Economic Update announced a number of positive steps to address workers' growing economic anxieties, with major new investments in skilled trades, training, and apprenticeships. Canada's unions are ready to work with the government to build on these positive steps with a comprehensive plan to meet the urgent challenges Canada's workers are facing.

"Workers need bold action that lowers costs, protects jobs and strengthens the public services families rely on," said Bea Bruske, President of the CLC. "Canada's unions welcome the positive steps announced today and will work hard to get real results for working people."

In particular, the Canadian Labour Congress welcomes the major investments made in the development of new skilled trade workers in Canada. "This is a smart investment in the future of our country," said Bruske. "At the same time, we need to see the government invest in building physical and social infrastructure so these skilled workers can be put to work in good, unionized jobs."

The CLC also welcomes the extension of special measures on Employment Insurance, providing up to five additional weeks for eligible workers, including extra support for seasonal workers. The government must build on these temporary measures with significant and permanent updates unions have been calling for.

One area of concern for Canada's unions is signals pointing toward increased privatization of Canada's airports. Public infrastructure must remain in public hands. Privatization risks higher costs, weaker accountability and puts good union jobs at risk.

With an improved fiscal outlook in the government's Spring Economic Update, the CLC is once again calling on the government to pause and reverse its planned cuts to public service jobs and invest in improving services to Canadians.

"At a time when we're experiencing job losses due to the Trump trade war, we should not be adding to the ranks of the jobless through cuts, or reducing the services that Canadians rely on," said Bruske. "Without real investment in the care economy, wages, staffing, and public delivery, inequality will continue to grow."

Bruske stressed that any new economic strategy must put workers at its centre by:

Protecting and creating good union jobs in every sector;

Supporting workers facing layoffs and economic disruption;

Investing in strong, accessible public services, including the care economy and housing; and

Taking on corporate practices that are driving up costs for working families.

"Workers built this country and they will build what comes next," added Bruske. "We are ready to work with government in meeting the significant economic challenges that the country is facing."

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

To arrange an interview, please contact: CLC Media Relations, [email protected], 613-526-7426