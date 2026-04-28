MEDIA AVAILABILITY - CLC experts available following the Spring Economic Statement

OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Ahead of the federal government's Spring Economic Statement, the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) is calling for an ambitious response to the economic crisis facing workers across Canada.

With growing uncertainty driven by a global trade war and rising costs of living, workers need urgent action, not cuts. The CLC is urging the government to prioritize job creation, protect existing jobs, support workers facing layoffs, and take meaningful steps to tackle the affordability crisis.

Senior Economist DT Cochrane and Senior Researcher Elizabeth Kwan will be available for media interviews from lock-ups immediately following the Statement.

CLC President Bea Bruske will also be available for interviews upon request.

QUOTES

Bea Bruske, CLC President:

"Canadians need a plan that lowers costs, protects jobs, and builds an economy that works for everyone, not just the wealthy few. This is a moment for leadership, and workers are expecting the government to step up."

DT Cochrane, CLC Senior Economist:

"This is not the time to play it safe. Workers are already being squeezed. If this government doesn't deliver concrete investments that create jobs and provide real support for people, it's a failure, full stop."

Elizabeth Kwan, CLC Senior Researcher:

"We know exactly what happens when supports fall short: workers fall through the cracks, inequality deepens, and recovery leaves people behind. Workers want to see a plan that strengthens protections and delivers real benefits for working families."

AVAILABILITY DETAILS

Who: Bea Bruske, DT Cochrane, Elizabeth Kwan

Bea Bruske, DT Cochrane, Elizabeth Kwan What: Reaction to Spring Economic Statement

Reaction to Spring Economic Statement When: Immediately following release

Immediately following release Where: Ottawa / virtual interviews available

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

To arrange an interview, please contact: CLC Media Relations, [email protected] / 613-526-7426