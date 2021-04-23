Statement: NPF Responds to Details of Enforcement of B.C. Travel Ban

SURREY, BC , April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation, regarding enforcement by BC RCMP of recently announced provincial travel restrictions:



"On behalf of our almost 7,000 Members here in B.C., we remain concerned about the safety and ongoing lack of clarity of the Province's proposed police enforcement of its COVID-19 related travel ban within B.C.

We understand the Province's need to keep communities safe in this ongoing and protracted pandemic. But, as we said earlier this week, many of our Members are opposed to this proposal as it puts them at risk of public backlash, legal ambiguity, and risk of exposure and possible infection due to the continuing slow immunization roll-out for police in the province.

We welcome Minister Farnworth's commitment to funding the additional training, resources, and equipment this will require, but – most fundamentally – we want to be engaged in this decision and to have a seat at the table as this Order is being developed.

As the labour representative of RCMP Members across this province, we ask and expect to be engaged."

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada; the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP Members.

The NPF is focused on improving public safety in Canada by negotiating the first-ever Collective Agreement for RCMP officers, and on increasing resources, equipment, training, and other supports for our Members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and supports for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

