Statement: NPF Rejects Pending B.C. Police Travel Ban Enforcement Order

"Earlier today, we wrote to Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General to express our disappointment and grave concerns about the Province's proposed police participation in enforcing a COVID-19 ban on non-essential travel outside of the Province.

Since the official announcement of these travel restrictions, the National Police Federation has been hearing loud and clear from a growing number of RCMP Members asking us to oppose this proposed Order. In addition to shouldering an already heavy and increasing workload, participating in enforcement "roadblocks" puts even greater pressure on limited resources and puts our Members at further risk of exposure and possible infection.

Equally important, we are continuing to enhance and build on our relationships with vulnerable and racialized communities, and the ambiguity and potentially negative impacts of these Orders risk reversing this progress.

Last week, the Government of Ontario announced a similar measure, and, that same day, Ontario police services took the unusual step of roundly rejecting that Order. They explained in no uncertain terms that Ontario police officers had no appetite to act on enhanced powers that are typically found in police states, and that doing so would erode a currently fragile public trust, especially with vulnerable and racialized communities.

Finally, we hope that all parties support our RCMP Members towards the sustainability of stable and consistent policing across the province."

