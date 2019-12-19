Statement - Moving in the right direction but much more work required to address youth vaping in Canada

OTTAWA, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Vaping has taken a toll on far too many young people in Canada and there is no question that regulations need to be tightened sooner rather than later.

We are encouraged by today's proposed federal regulations that are a step in the right direction. To effectively curb youth vaping, we need a robust regulatory framework to address issues such as nicotine levels, flavours and more.

Unfortunately, the government is still catching up on the proliferation of vaping and the vaping industry. Today's proposed regulation should be viewed as the start of extensive regulatory, policy and public health work required to effectively address the harms associated with vaping.

We look forward to working with the government on next steps as this process moves ahead.

Dr. Sandy Buchman

President, Canadian Medical Association

Since 1867, the Canadian Medical Association has been the national voice of Canada's medical profession. We work with physicians, residents and medical students on issues that matter to the profession and the health of Canadians. We advocate for policy and programs that drive meaningful change for physicians and their patients.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

For further information: To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: CMA Media Relations: [email protected], 613-277-1088

Related Links

https://www.cma.ca/

