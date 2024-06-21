Statement - Mishkeegogamang Ojibway First Nation celebrates community development achievements and National Indigenous Peoples Day

MISHKEEGOGAMANG FIRST NATION, JAMES BAY TREATY NO. 9, ON, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Indigenous Services, Patty Hajdu, issued the following statement today:

"For generations, the summer solstice has been a time for many Indigenous communities and groups to celebrate their culture and heritage, and the important role and contributions of Indigenous Peoples.

Today, Chief Merle Loon of Mishkeegogamang Ojibway First Nation and I celebrated community accomplishments and discussed key priorities at a gathering hosted on National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Mishkeegogamang Ojibway First Nation leads the way when it comes to supporting youth. Chief Loon and the community have decided to prioritize services that young people are counting on. Through the Choose Life program and in-community mental health services, young members can get the help they need in a self-determinate way that incorporates their culture and their language. Mishkeegogamang Ojibway First Nation is showing the whole country what can be achieved when governments follow the lead of Indigenous partners and support their priorities.

Much of this country's societal landscape has been shaped by the achievements of Indigenous Peoples. Generations of Indigenous people have made invaluable contributions—touching all aspects of life in Canada. But, it is important to acknowledge that the experiences of many Indigenous Peoples in this country have been tainted by a colonial legacy and ongoing systemic discrimination.

We must continue to support healing from these wounds, and to do this, I believe we must continue to walk together—in a true Nation-to-Nation partnership—on the path to reconciliation because the people of Mishkeegogamang Ojibway First Nation, too, deserve a fair chance to succeed.

Congratulations to Chief Merle Loon and the community on all their accomplishments. The Government of Canada will continue to be by your side as you show us the way to a better future. Happy National Indigenous Peoples Day!"

