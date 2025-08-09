OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, the Honourable David McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, issued the following statement to mark National Peacekeepers' Day:

"Canadians are rightly proud of our international peacekeeping history. Around the world, members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), police and civilian experts have worked for decades to bring peace and stability to regions torn by conflict. We stand together in gratitude with those who have served, and continue to serve, on our behalf. From the peacekeepers of yesterday, to those on missions today and in the future, we honour their courage, sacrifice and dedication to humanitarian efforts, both completed and ongoing.

"On August 9, 1974, CAF peacekeepers boarded a Buffalo aircraft for a routine supply flight for the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in the Golan Heights. Tragically, the plane was shot down over Syria and all nine peacekeepers died. It remains the deadliest single-day loss in Canadian peacekeeping history. We now mark National Peacekeepers' Day to remember their loss, and to honour the contributions made by so many Canadians to international peace operations.

"Throughout the years, members of the Canadian military personnel, police officers and civilian experts have served with distinction in peacekeeping operations across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, the Americas and Europe.

"This year, Canada is placing a special focus on peacekeeping missions in the Americas as part of a multi-year, multi-faceted effort to recognize Canada's service internationally. From monitoring a ceasefire in the Dominican Republic in the 1960s, to supporting peace agreements, reforming security services, and overseeing the demobilization of guerilla forces in Central America in the 1990s, to multifaceted missions in Haiti from the 1990s through the 2010s, the UN has performed many roles in our hemisphere.

"Over the past seven decades, more than 125,000 members of the Canadian Armed Forces and over 4,500 police officers have served in peacekeeping missions around the world. Along with their civilian colleagues, they have acted nobly in the service of peace and given practical form to the highest ideals of the UN.

"Tragically, approximately 130 Canadians have lost their lives while serving in peacekeeping operations. Many more have returned home with long-lasting physical and psychological wounds.

"As Canadians, we proudly honour and recognize the significant service and sacrifice of the men and women who have served, and continue to serve, in peace operations around the world. We equally recognize the vital support of their families, loved-ones, and the communities who serve alongside them, carrying Canadian values of justice and compassion to the world stage.

As a further act of remembrance and commemoration, Canada is joining other UN Member States in contributing to the construction of a memorial wall at UN headquarters, which will commemorate the sacrifices of those who have served in UN peacekeeping missions.

"We offer out deepest thanks you for your service in advancing peace, security and human rights for all.

"Lest we forget."

Associated links:

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Adam Rogers-Green, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, 343-573-0946, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of National Defence, Phone: 613-904-3333, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Global Affairs Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]