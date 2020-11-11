OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, issued the following statement to mark Remembrance Day:

"Initially known as Armistice Day, Remembrance Day was first observed throughout much of the British Commonwealth in 1919, to commemorate the agreement that ended the First World War on Monday, 11 November 1918, at 11 a.m.

"Since then, Canadians have gathered every year at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month to honour and remember those who've served our country in uniform.

"This year, as we mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, we reflect on the bravery of the more than one million Canadians and Newfoundlanders who served in every theatre of that conflict. We honour their sacrifices, and all that it took – more than 100,000 killed or wounded – to secure that hard-won peace. We also remember the 50,000 remarkable Canadian women who enlisted in the army, navy and air force to do their part for the war effort.

"On Remembrance Day, Canadians stand united in thanking all those who have served and died for our country – our Veterans, serving Canadian Armed Forces members and Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who continue to carry on that proud legacy of generations' past.

"Today, despite the challenges that we all face during a global pandemic, we ask Canadians to pause and reflect on those who have sacrificed so much in service to Canada. We also pause to recognize those Canadian Armed Forces members we lost this year in service of their country, including Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough, Sub-Lieutenant Matthew Pyke, Master Corporal Matthew Cousins, Captain Maxime Miron-Morin, Captain Kevin Hagen, Captain Brenden Ian MacDonald, Captain Jennifer Casey, and Corporal James Choi. We are with their friends, families and loved ones during their time of grief.

While this year's commemorations will be different, we encourage everyone to safely honour them by participating in virtual ceremonies and other alternative events organized across the country. Together, we'll ensure that their memories endure.

"Lest we forget"

