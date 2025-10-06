OTTAWA, ON , Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement on the anniversary of the end of Operation UNISON:

"Twenty years ago, Hurricane Katrina devastated parts of the Gulf Coast of the United States, displacing more than 1.5 million people. At least 1,383 lives were lost, with the vast majority of deaths occurring in Louisiana.

"In response to the crisis, Canada dispatched three HMC ships and a Coast Guard vessel to the Gulf as part of Operation UNISON. Following a week-long voyage that required a detour to avoid Hurricane Ophelia, the Canadians arrived in Mississippi with humanitarian supplies and other equipment to support the relief effort.

"The crews of the four ships assisted in clearing rubble, restoring schools, building shelters and distributing food, while a 16-member medical support team provided life-saving care to those in need.

"The Vancouver Search and Rescue Team rescued 119 people left stranded by the heavy flooding that Katrina caused. Divers from the Royal Canadian Navy identified and removed hazards to navigation, cleared obstructions, and re-marked navigation channels in the waters off Biloxi and Gulfport.

"Some 1,000 personnel from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) participated in Operation UNISON. They were instrumental in restoring devastated communities, serving as good neighbours to a friend in distress.

"Today, on the twentieth anniversary of the end of the mission, we pause to remember and thank Veterans and the brave members of the CAF, who are always ready to lead with kindness and compassion when helping those in need.

"Lest we forget."

Associated Links:

Operation UNISON

Canadian Armed Forces in the Americas

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Media Contacts: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Adam Rogers-Green, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, 343-573-0946, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of National Defence, Phone: 613-904-3333, Email: [email protected]