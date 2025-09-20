OTTAWA, ON , Sept. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement to mark the 110th anniversary of the Newfoundland Regiment's arrival at Gallipoli:

"One hundred and ten years ago, more than 1,000 young men of the Newfoundland Regiment landed at the beaches of Suvla Bay.

"For almost four months, they would take part in the Gallipoli Campaign, in the Ottoman Empire, now Türkiye.

"Despite the difficult conditions, the Newfoundlanders served with distinction, including in November when they captured an elevated position used by enemy snipers. The height was renamed Caribou Hill in recognition of their accomplishment. The Gallipoli Newfoundland Memorial, installed in April 2021, now stands next to Hill 10 Cemetery in the former Suvla Bay sector of the Gallipoli Peninsula.

"Five members of the Regiment earned medals for bravery in Gallipoli: Lieutenant James John Donnelly was awarded the Military Cross; Sergeant Walter Martin Greene, Private William Joseph Gladney and Private Richard Edward Hynes received the Distinguished Conduct Medal; and Lance Corporal Frederick Earnest Snow received the Military Medal.

"Over the course of the Campaign, more than 40 Newfoundlanders died, around a quarter of them from disease.

"Gallipoli was the first of many battles that would earn the Newfoundland Regiment an impressive reputation during the First World War. They served with distinction in Belgium and France, and earned the designation 'Royal' in 1917 in recognition of exceptional service and sacrifice—the only regiment to be honoured this way by the British during the war.

"On this 110th anniversary of their landing in Türkiye, we honour the members of the Newfoundland Regiment for their courage in Gallipoli. We also encourage all Canadians to learn more about their service and remember how their sacrifice ultimately helped bring the First World War to an end."

Associated links:

The Gallipoli Campaign — Veterans Affairs Canada

Gallipoli Newfoundland Memorial | Veterans Affairs Canada

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Adam Rogers-Green, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, 343-573-0946, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of National Defence, Phone: 613-904-3333, Email: [email protected]