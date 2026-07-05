Statement - Ministers of Veterans Affairs and National Defence mark the 110th anniversary of No. 2 Construction Battalion

OTTAWA, ON, July 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement:

"Today, we mark the 110th anniversary of the formation of No. 2 Construction Battalion, a Black Canadian Army unit whose service, sacrifice and perseverance helped shaped our nation's history.

"Despite facing widespread discrimination, many Black Canadians stepped forward to volunteer for service in the Canadian Army during the First World War. On 5 July 1916, the segregated No. 2 Construction Battalion formed in Pictou, Nova Scotia. From its formation through the end of the war, approximately 800 Black men from Canada, the United States and the British West Indies were associated with the Battalion and served honourably in support of Canada's war effort.

"Their story is one of remarkable courage and determination. While they endured prejudice and exclusion, they performed their duties with professionalism, dedication, and pride.

"Their contributions remind us that service to Canada has always been strengthened by those who persevere in the face of adversity.

"Today, the legacy of No. 2 Construction Battalion is reflected in a Canadian military that is integrated and diverse, and that empowers the best in all its members. While the circumstances of service have changed, the values of professionalism, duty and dedication to Canada continue to define those who wear the uniform.

"On this anniversary, we honour the bravery, resilience, and patriotism of the Black Canadians of No. 2 Construction Battalion. We remember their sacrifice, celebrate their legacy, and recommit ourselves to carrying forward the values they embodied in service to Canada."

Associated links:

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Media contacts: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Adam Rogers-Green, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, 343-573-0946, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of National Defence, Phone: 613-904-3333, Email: [email protected]; Muntaha Ahmed, Office of the Minister of National Defence, Email: [email protected]