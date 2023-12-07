OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and André Lamontagne, Quebec's Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) issued the following statement regarding the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct:

"After years of work, broad consultations, and unprecedented engagement across the grocery supply chain, we're disappointed to see that the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct has still not been launched and that supply chain partners are hesitant to move forward.

At a time when Canadian families are struggling with the cost of food, we need the major grocers and all supply chain partners to adopt and adhere to the Code. The Code is a tangible way to bring more fairness, transparency and stability to our grocery sector and supply chain.

In the coming days, we will be reviewing all possible options available to us. We encourage all industry partners to quickly commit to signing on to the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct for the benefit of consumers."

