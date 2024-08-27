Statement - Ministers Anand and LeBlanc announce next steps in increasing productivity and reducing regulatory barriers to strengthen the economy

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking a whole-of-government approach to strengthen our economy and reduce the cost of living for Canadians. In doing so, we must continue to work with all partners to increase productivity and remove regulatory barriers so businesses and our economy can thrive.

As part of these efforts, the Honourable Anita Anand, President of Treasury Board will immediately set up a working group to examine productivity and inform the government's economic plan. The working group will address barriers to achieving greater efficiencies for businesses so we can help increase productivity across the country.

As announced in Budget 2024, the Government of Canada will continue its efforts to enable innovation and reduce red tape by introducing amendments to the Red Tape Reduction Act to broaden the use of regulatory sandboxes and continue advancing Bill S-6 through Parliament.

In addition, Minister Anand and the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs are taking steps to remove barriers to interprovincial trade.

On September 26, 2024, Ministers Anand and LeBlanc will be meeting with federal, provincial, and territorial (FPT) ministers of the Committee on Internal Trade (CIT) to continue working with governments to decrease the costs of goods and services for Canadians and allow the freer movement of labour in this country. This will kick off a stronger and swifter approach with FPT ministers to support interprovincial trade and reduce red tape.

To further support Canadian industry, Minister Anand will travel to Washington, D.C., on September 4, 2024, to advance the work of the Canada-US Regulatory Cooperation Council.

Quick Facts

Over $500 billion worth of goods and services moves across provincial and territorial borders every year—equal to almost 19% of Canada's gross domestic product. Last year, one-third of Canadian businesses participated in internal trade by buying or selling goods across provincial and territorial borders.

worth of goods and services moves across provincial and territorial borders every year—equal to almost 19% of gross domestic product. Last year, one-third of Canadian businesses participated in internal trade by buying or selling goods across provincial and territorial borders. Following consultations with stakeholders, the Government of Canada has already removed or narrowed 17, or one third, of its federal exceptions in the Canadian Free Trade Agreement. Most of the exceptions removed relate to federal government procurement, providing Canadian businesses with more opportunities to be competitive across the country.

has already removed or narrowed 17, or one third, of its federal exceptions in the Canadian Free Trade Agreement. Most of the exceptions removed relate to federal government procurement, providing Canadian businesses with more opportunities to be competitive across the country. The Canada–United States Regulatory Cooperation Council (RCC) is an initiative created in 2011 to facilitate closer regulatory cooperation between the two countries and enhance economic competitiveness by aligning regulatory systems where appropriate, while maintaining high levels of protection for health, safety, and the environment.

On May 15, 2024 , Treasury Board of Canada President Anita Anand and the Director of the United States Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young , met to discuss and reaffirm a shared commitment to regulatory cooperation.

