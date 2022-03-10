Statement - Minister Wilkinson Wraps Up Successful Energy Conference in Houston

OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, joined his international counterparts, provincial and municipal leaders and energy industry representatives at CERAWeek 2022 in Houston, Texas, this week to discuss energy security and the global transition to a net-zero economy amid Russian aggression in Ukraine and the ongoing climate crisis.

Minister Wilkinson met with Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy, to discuss energy security and calming global oil markets in the wake of President Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. They also spoke on the energy transition and how Canada and the United States can work together on the development of clean hydrogen; strengthening critical mineral supply chains; building infrastructure for zero-emission vehicles; reducing methane emissions; and investing in clean technologies, including carbon capture utilization and storage.

Minister Wilkinson, joined virtually by Ministers Champagne and Guilbeault, also met with Oil Sands Pathways to Net-Zero Alliance companies to discuss the acceleration of innovation and reducing emissions in the oil and gas sector in advance of the release of the Government of Canada's Emissions Reduction Plan.

Minister Wilkinson also participated in the inaugural ministerial meeting of the Net-Zero Producers Forum, a key outcome of the Leaders' Summit on Climate held on April 22-23, 2021, alongside international partners. This meeting focused primarily on sharing best practices to reduce methane emissions.

At the conclusion of his trip, Minister Wilkinson made the following statement:

"The brutal, illegal and unjustifiable invasion launched by President Putin against the people of Ukraine is an egregious violation of international law and an attack on the rules based on international order.

"Canada stands in steadfast support of the Ukrainian people and our European friends.

"Canada has taken significant actions over these past weeks to punish the Russian regime and to force it to reconsider its actions.

"Just over a week ago, Canada announced our intention to ban imports of Russian oil, gas and petroleum products. We welcome similar actions taken by our international partners this week, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

"While President Putin's illegal invasion is driving up the cost of gas around the world, our government will continue to make life more affordable for Canadian families and ensure that Canada's energy supply remains safe and reliable.

"This crisis, caused by President Putin's unjustifiable invasion, is happening at a time when the world also faces another crisis — that of climate change. This crisis demands early and aggressive action if we are to forestall the devastating economic and social impacts that climate scientists and climate science tell us are certain absent such action.

"Canada is committed to addressing both crises concurrently.

"Canada is in a secure position in terms of energy supply. Per our ongoing discussions with international partners, the federal government is looking at what Canada can do to ease pressure in international energy markets while enabling and accelerating Europe's transition to energy derived from renewables and hydrogen.

"I will continue this work at tomorrow's G7 Energy Ministerial and at the IEA Ministerial in two weeks' time."

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

