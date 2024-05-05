OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister Responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, issued the following statement:

"Today marks the 29th edition of Emergency Preparedness Week, which is a great opportunity for Canadians to prepare themselves for any emergency. With this year's theme being "Be Prepared. Know your Risks" I encourage Canadians to learn about the disaster risks that could affect their region and how to prepare themselves, their families, and their homes.

When an emergency strikes, we have our first responders and emergency management professionals to thank for their prompt action, expertise, and bravery. We recognize and celebrate the incredible work they do and I am personally appreciative for their service, and for keeping our communities safe.

Climate change continues to have a significant impact on extreme weather events and disasters that directly impact our communities. We've seen an increase in frequency and severity of flooding, wildfires, winter storms, heat waves and hurricanes, so it's important now more than ever to increase our preparedness. This includes becoming familiar with the actions you can take before these emergencies occur.

We can all do our part to prepare for emergencies by knowing the risks in our area. An important step that everyone can take is to assemble an emergency kit, and to create a household emergency plan. If you already have a kit and a plan, take this as an opportunity to review them with your household members to ensure they are current and include everything you need.

In addition, Public Safety is pleased to launch another round of the social media challenge for your chance to win an emergency preparedness kit. We encourage you to share on X or Facebook how you and your household are prepared for emergencies by using the hashtags #EPWeek2024 or #ReadyforAnything. Visit the EP Week Challenge Rules and Regulations webpage for all details.

I invite you to follow our X account @Safety_Canada and Facebook page Emergency Ready in Canada, where we'll be sharing helpful preparedness tips on many hazards that occur across Canada. For more information, visit the Get Prepared webpage.

