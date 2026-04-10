OTTAWA, ON, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, issued the following statement:

"Peguis First Nation and surrounding areas in Manitoba's Fisher River basin are facing a serious risk of flooding as warmer temperatures and rain begin to accelerate the spring melt.

Yesterday, I approved a Request for Federal Assistance from the Government of Manitoba to provide support to prepare for the forecasted flooding events in and around the First Nation.

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), through its Emergency Management Assistance Program, is supporting Peguis First Nation, funding Team Rubicon to provide flood mitigation support, including sandbagging, as well as authorizing funding for administrative and engineering support as directed by the Nation.

Federal officials will continue to work with, and support, Peguis First Nation and the Province of Manitoba.

The Government Operations Centre is working with ISC and other federal and provincial partners to ensure the community has the resources it needs.

I remain in close contact with my ministerial counterpart and the Premier of Manitoba. We stand ready to assist."

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SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]