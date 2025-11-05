OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement:

"Today marks the beginning of Veterans' Week, a time for all Canadians to convey their gratitude to fallen and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police who served our country in uniform.

"This year's theme--Canadian Armed Forces in the Americas--invites us to reflect on the military contributions and sacrifices that have been made here in Canada and in support of continental neighbours who have needed our assistance.

"Some of our Second World War Veterans served in the Battle of the Gulf of St. Lawrence, bravely continuing their mission despite the threat of German U-boats entering the Cabot Strait and the Strait of Belle Isle between 1942 and 1944. Thousands more contributed across Canada by training aircrew, maintaining supply lines, and operating radar stations, coastal batteries, and long-range patrols to protect our shores.

"More recently, Veterans have been active in domestic and international missions. On the shores of the Red River in 1997, they filled sandbags to keep rising waters from spilling into homes and helped evacuate Manitobans affected by historic flooding. In 1998, they came to the rescue after a major ice storm struck parts of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick. With NORAD, they scanned our skies for threats and scrambled jets to keep North American airspace safe and secure. And when a devastating earthquake levelled much of Port-au-Prince in 2010, more than 2,000 Canadian Army, Royal Canadian Air Force and Royal Canadian Navy personnel spent months delivering critical medical services and humanitarian aid to Haitians in distress.

"Veterans' Week is our opportunity to honour all those who served in these operations and in others like them. It's also a moment to honour the diverse Canadians who served with distinction, and to recognize the inspiration they've provided to thousands of current CAF members who carry on their proud legacy. We are grateful for their service, and for the families and communities who support them.

"In the coming days, I invite Canadians to wear a poppy, attend a ceremony, observe two minutes of silence on Remembrance Day and share stories with the next generation.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my deepest respect and recognition to all those who have served.

"Lest we forget."

