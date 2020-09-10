OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement to mark the 81st anniversary of Canada officially entering the Second World War:

"Eighty-one years ago today Canada entered the Second World War, joining its allies in opposing tyranny, and in an effort to restore peace.

"That peace would not be quick in coming. For nearly six years war raged around the world – on land, in the air and at sea. More than one million Canadians and Newfoundlanders would serve in uniform, and millions more would play their part here at home.

"On the beaches of Normandy and the mountains of Italy; in the skies over North Africa and on the waters of the North Atlantic, and battlefronts from Hong Kong to our own shores, they showed – time and time again – the bravery under fire that earned them the respect of allies and adversaries alike.

"On the home front, war became a national effort; women entered the workforce in huge numbers, and Canadian business and industry mobilized to manufacture vital war materials for the Allies. Every day, Canadians chipped in to support the war effort.

"By War's end, more than 45,000 Canadians and Newfoundlanders had lost their lives. More than 55,000 were wounded. Countless others would return home, forever altered by their experiences in uniform.

"But the courage they showed – that Canadian legacy of service and sacrifice – helped lay a foundation for the world we are able to enjoy today. We remain forever grateful.

"Lest we forget."

The Second World War

