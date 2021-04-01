OTTAWA, ON, 1 April 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement to mark the Month of the Military Child:

"When someone serves in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), their whole family serves with them. From the first day of basic training through to life after service, the ups and downs of military life have an impact on everyone.

"The unique nature of a career in uniform brings with it its own set of challenges, and those demands are often felt especially by the kids of our service members. Parents can be called away without notice, often gone for weeks and months at a time. High-risk deployments mean sleepless nights hoping for a safe return, and frequent postings mean a constant cycle of finding new friends and adapting to new schools across the country or abroad.

"It takes remarkable resilience to be a military child. Through its family-specific programming, Veterans Affairs Canada is there for the children of those who have worn the uniform. From educational assistance, to financial support for survivors of CAF members or Veterans who have passed away, to relief for caregivers, we owe it to the children of those who've served to meet their needs in recognition of the unique demands that military life has on them and their families.

"During this Month of the Military Child, we thank the children of past and present members of the Canadian Armed Forces for sharing in the sacrifices of military service. "

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

