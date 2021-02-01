OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement to mark Black History Month:

"Black History Month is a time for all of us to reflect on the remarkable contributions that Black Canadians have made to the fabric of our society, including as members of our armed forces.

"Though widespread prejudice during the First World War kept many Black Canadians from joining up, nearly 3,000 had found themselves in those trenches by War's end. From there, they've gone on to serve in uniform for more than 100 years.

"In times of conflict and in times of peace, Canada has been better served for having Black Canadians in its ranks. Through the cobbled streets of Europe to the hills of Korea; on the seas of the Persian Gulf and in the mountains of Afghanistan, they have risked and given their lives in service of our country. In response to ice storms, floods, and a global pandemic here at home, they have always been there when called upon.

"This month, we remember those who've left us, and we thank those many Black Canadians who continue to build on that proud tradition. We are forever grateful for their service."

