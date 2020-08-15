OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory over Japan (V-J) Day and the end of the Second World War.

"75 years ago, with the announcement of Japan's surrender, the Second World War came to an end.

"And while the majority of Canada's efforts had taken place in Europe and on the frigid waters of the Atlantic Ocean, August 15 marked the end of a campaign in Asia and in the Pacific that had included more than 10,000 Canadians.

"The Defence of Hong Kong had been particularly costly: Of the nearly 2000 Canadians who took part, almost 800 were killed or wounded. The survivors spent more than three-and-a-half years enduring brutal prisoner of war camps. Hundreds died, and the survivors were forever changed by their experiences.

"Their legacy of tremendous sacrifice and of steadfast bravery is one shared by all of those who served in Asia and the Pacific, and all of those who served in the Second World War.

"And as we mark 75 years since peace was declared once again, we vow to remember all of those who have served – at home and abroad – whose efforts provided the freedom we enjoy today.

"Lest we forget."

