Statement - Minister of Transport applauds NAV CANADA's decision to continue all air navigation services to Canadian communities

OTTAWA, ON, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, issued this statement today to acknowledge NAV CANADA's decision to maintain air traffic control service to several Canadian communities, including Whitehorse, Yukon, Prince George, British Columbia, Fort McMurray, Alberta, Regina, Saskatchewan, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Windsor, Ontario and Saint Jean, Quebec:

"As Canada's Minister of Transport, I am pleased to see that NAV CANADA has committed to no closures at air traffic control towers or flight service stations, as well as at northern and remote locations, across the country.

"I also welcome NAV CANADA's commitment to maintaining a continuous dialogue with their employees, stakeholders and communities as Canada's air transport sector responds to the ongoing pandemic. Maintaining appropriate service in our local communities will allow NAV CANADA to continue to provide air navigation services required to support industry today and throughout the recovery.

"The Government of Canada will continue to work with partners to respond to these challenging times, and we will build back better. As always, we will work together to ensure the safety of Canadians and the travelling public."

