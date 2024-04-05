STATEMENT - Minister Miller issues statement on international student allocations for provinces and territories

News provided by

Citizenship and Immigration Canada

Apr 05, 2024, 14:11 ET

OTTAWA, ON, April 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement:

"On January 22, I announced a national cap on study permit applications to address the rapid increase of international students in Canada. Provincial and territorial allocations for 2024 have now been finalized. I would like to take this opportunity to share those figures and explain how we made these decisions.

Net zero first year growth model

"The national cap is based on the amount of expiring study permits this year. This means that the number of international students coming to Canada in 2024 should be the same as the number of students whose permits expire this year. For 2024, the target is 485,000 approved study permits.

"About 20% of students apply for an extension each year and remain in the country. Therefore, IRCC subtracted that amount (97,000) from the target of 485,000 and set aside a small buffer to allow for other variations, resulting in a revised target of 364,000 approved study permits in 2024.

"Accordingly, based on the national approval rate of 60% for study permit applications, the target of 364,000 approved study permits translates into a cap of 606,000 study permit applications received for 2024.

"Some international students are exempt from the cap, such as primary and secondary school students and master's or doctoral degree students. IRCC deducted the estimated volume of these groups (140,000 based on 2023 data) from the 2024 target number of approved study permits. This resulted in a target of 236,000 approved study permits for 2024, which converts to roughly 393,000 study permit applications to be allocated.

Finalizing provincial and territorial allocations

"IRCC distributed the adjusted number of study permit applications, 393,000, based on the population share of each province and territory. Under this model, some provinces and territories would get more students in 2024 than in 2023, while others would see fewer new students.

"For provinces that would receive more international students in 2024 than in 2023 based on population share, we adjusted their allocation to limit growth to 10% compared to 2023.

"For provinces that would receive fewer international students in 2024 than in 2023, we adjusted their allocation to lessen the negative impact in the first year and support broader regional immigration goals.

"IRCC also topped up allocations for provinces whose approval rate was lower than 60%. The top­ups will help provinces with lower approval rates reach their expected number of approved study permits in 2024.

"As a result, a total of about 552,000 study permit applications have been allocated to provinces and territories under the national cap. These allocations are expected to yield approximately 292,000 approved study permits, representing a 28% reduction from 2023 for the groups included under the cap.

"Many variables may influence the number of new international students who arrive in Canada in 2024, for example

  • provinces and territories with room to grow may not end up using their full allocations
  • approval rates may change
  • in-year adjustments may be required

"These results will help me make decisions on allocations for 2025. I have included the full allocation model below.

"We will continue to work collaboratively with provinces and territories to strengthen the International Student Program and to provide international students with the supports they need to succeed in Canada."

ALLOCATION MODEL

Zero net growth (one-out, one-in)

Study permits expiring in 2024 (all cohorts)

485,000

Exempted groups and buffer

-249,400

Target new study permits approved 2024

235,600

Assumptions

Approval rate

60 %

Allocations (# of applications)

Cap space allocated to PTs

392,667

SPs Issued (2023)

Distribution by Population Share

Province /

Territory

Excluding

K-12 +

Grad

All Levels

of Study

Population

Share 1

PT

Allocations

Projected

SPs

Approved

% Change from

2023

Alberta

22,306

34,903

11.67 %

45,824

27,495

23 %

British

Columbia

60,864

101,576

13.66 %

53,638

32,183

-47 %

Manitoba

10,155

13,848

3.62 %

14,215

8,529

-16 %

New

Brunswick

6,186

10,354

2.09 %

8,207

4,924

-20 %

Newfoundland

and Labrador

1,290

3,218

1.35 %

5,301

3,181

147 %

Northwest

Territories

4

39

0.12 %

471

283

6968 %

Nova Scotia

8,604

13,813

2.62 %

10,288

6,173

-28 %

Nunavut

3

5

0.10 %

393

236

7753 %

Ontario

239,753

291,609

38.81 %

152,394

91,436

-62 %

Prince Edward

Island

1,336

2,115

0.44 %

1,728

1,037

-22 %

Quebec

39,663

64,044

22.34 %

87,722

52,633

33 %

Saskatchewan

6,569

9,990

3.07 %

12,055

7,233

10 %

Yukon

82

225

0.11 %

432

259

216 %

Total

404,6682

559,0913

100 %

392,667

235,600

-42 %

Allocation After Initial

Adjustment

Final Allocation After Top-Ups for PTs

with Approval Rate Below 60%

Province / Territory

PT

Allocations

(A)

Projected

SPs

Approved

(B)

%

Change

from

2023

Top-Up

(C)

Revised PT

Allocations with

Top-Up (A+C)

Projected

SPs

Approved (

same as B)

Alberta

40,894

24,537

10 %

N/A

40,894

24,537

British

Columbia

83,000

49,800

-18 %

N/A

83,000

49,800

Manitoba

15,233

9,140

-10 %

3,420

18,652

9,140

New

Brunswick

9,279

5,567

-10 %

5,372

14,651

5,567

Newfoundland

and Labrador

2,365

1,419

10 %

788

3,153

1,419

Northwest

Territories

333

200

4900 %

N/A

333

200

Nova Scotia

12,906

7,744

-10 %

7,472

20,378

7,744

Nunavut

333

200

6567 %

N/A

333

200

Ontario

235,000

141,000

-41 %

N/A

235,000

141,000

Prince Edward

Island

2,004

1,202

-10 %

308

2,312

1,202

Quebec

72,716

43,629

10 %

45,202

117,917

43,629

Saskatchewan

12,043

7,226

10 %

3,011

15,054

7,226

Yukon

417

250

205 %

N/A

417

250

Total

486,523

291,914

-28 %

65,572

552,095

291,914

1

based on population share data from Statistics Canada

2

 includes 7,853 SPs issued to an unspecified PT, excluding K-12 and graduate level

3

 includes 13,352 SPs issued to an unspecified PT at all levels of study

SOURCE Citizenship and Immigration Canada

For further information: For further information (media only), please contact: Bahoz Dara Aziz, Press Secretary, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Citizenship and Immigration Canada