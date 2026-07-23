Statement - Minister Miller and Secretary of State van Koeverden mark the start of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games and announce financial support for Team Canada

From July 23 to August 2, Team Canada will proudly represent our country at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Through Sport Canada funding, the federal government is supporting Canadian athletes as they compete on the world stage.

GLASGOW, Scotland, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- As the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, attends the opening ceremony in Glasgow, he and the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), are issuing the following statement:

"The Opening Ceremony of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games takes place today and brings together 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories in 10 sports and six para sports. Rooted in humanity, equality and a shared purpose, these games demonstrate the power of sport to bring people together.

Canadian athletes are ready. They have put in the hard work and dedication required to reach this moment. They will proudly wear the maple leaf as they represent Canada.

Team Canada arrives in Glasgow with 149 talented athletes from communities across the country, competing in both sport and para sport events. They are sure to inspire Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

Congratulations to Kady Dandeneau (3×3 wheelchair basketball) and Ryan Bester (bowls) on being named Canada's flag and baton bearers, respectively. Their athletic achievement and leadership make them exceptional ambassadors for our country.

This year, 2026, is Canada's year of sport. We are making the largest investment in sport in Canada's history, committing $1 billion to improve access to sport, upgrade stadiums, fields and community recreation facilities, and help athletes succeed from the playground to the podium. We are also proud to support Team Canada's pursuit of excellence through a $475,000 investment in strengthening its participation at the Commonwealth Games, ensuring Canadian athletes have the support they need to compete at their best.

Sport is the ultimate nation builder, and the Commonwealth Games will unite Canadians behind our flag, as we come together to cheer on our team. Go Canada Go!"

Associated Links

Sport Canada – Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Sport Canada

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Bahoz Dara Aziz, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]